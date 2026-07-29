Frayja’s health care

Meet Frayja, my best friend’s 8-year-old cat and one of the sweetest souls you’ll ever meet. She has been diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, but despite everything she’s been through, Frayja continues to fight with the same loving spirit that has brought so much joy to everyone around her.





Without treatment, hyperthyroidism can lead to serious complications, including damage to her heart and other organs, permanent health issues, and even shorten her life. Time is extremely important, and we want to give Frayja the best chance possible before her condition worsens.





The best option to help her is radioactive iodine treatment, which can permanently treat her condition and allow her to live many more happy, healthy years. The procedure requires Frayja to stay at the veterinary hospital for four days, away from the person she loves most. After she comes home, she’ll need special care for about two weeks, including the use of flushable litter and restrictions on some of her normal activities while she recovers.





Until then, we’re doing everything we can to keep her healthy and maintain her weight with a special diet. The funds raised will go directly toward Frayja’s medical expenses, including the radioactive iodine treatment and the care she needs during her recovery.





Frayja is incredibly loving, resilient, and deserves the chance to continue making memories with the people who adore her. We aren’t ready to lose her, especially when there is a treatment that could save her life. Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. If you’re unable to donate, sharing Frayja’s story would help more than you know.





Thank you for helping us give Frayja the opportunity to live the long, happy life she deserves.



