Help FuturisticHub's Brian Fight Fraud

HISTORICAL FRAUD ON THE COURT CASE, JUSTICE NEEDED FOR BRIAN. SOME REFER TO HIM AS "FUTURISTICHUB". THIS IS THE STORY YOU NEVER HEARD ABOUT.



In summary, this is what this case is about. Imagine you live in your state and you are working and planning your life and all the sudden your business partner who was committing fraud behind your back was sued and you didn't even know that not only he was sued but you were also. Nobody told you a thing about the out of state lawsuit. Then two years later, you are told to go to trial to answer questions as a witness. After a jury saw you yelling and having an autistic breakdown cause you couldn't understand what was going on they slapped you with a 'Texas sized' judgment worth 20 million dollars for fraud and your life was over. You didn't get any opportunity to defend yourself fully your case. No settlement talks, you were left out of mediation and discovery. You were denied any full defense as required by law. This is exactly what happened to Brian.

In 2016, Brian Martin who is widely known from fans around the world as YouTuber Futuristichub due to his voice and video ideas with the team was given a judgment of $20 Million dollars. He is known as every young adult-teen childhood hero with Minecraft Animation content. He is not rich, he is autistic and a natural human being. This lawsuit was filed in 2014 behind Brian Martin's back which was originally filed for someone else Brian worked with, Marko. When Marko found out of the lawsuit in 2014, Marko hired an attorney named Robert Wilson to represent him but Brian was never informed by Marko. Brian was added to the lawsuit months later and Robert Wilson discovered that Brian had no idea a lawsuit was filed against him. After Robert Wilson saw that Marko frauded Brian Martin in the evidence filed, and to protect the interests of his client Marko Princip, Robert Wilson asked the court to send Brian's summons to his Texas Law Officer in Plano. While this was done, Brian was living in California and had no idea this was going on in Texas. During the next two years, Robert Wilson falsely represented Brian Martin while legally representing his real client Marko Princip. Robert Wilson made fraudulent filings behind Brian's back and without Brian's knowledge. In March 2016, two years later, Marko asked Brian to go to the trial and appear as a witness. Robert and Marko both got Brian to show up to court and answer questions. As an autistic person, Brian was oblivious to what was going on. Sadly, after a few days of trial and Brian making an appearance not knowing what was going on, the jury rendered a verdict against Marko Princip and Brian as being business partners who frauded two investors a share in a partnership pertaining to a YouTube channel. These two investors paid Marko $1500 a piece, and Brian had no idea this was going on and never received notice or money. A verdict for 18 Million dollars with no actual evidence of this amount of fraud was rendered and Brian was stuck with a judgement that was created by fraud on the court. In these proceedings the Futuristichub channel was terminated by YouTube unfairly which cost him and his team everything. Brian later won that lawsuit in appeal 3 years later.

Fraud on the Court is a serious offense. It is done when an officer of the court makes fraudulent representations and destroys the case by frauding it. It can also be when an officer of the court withholds a court summons. In this case, Brians' summons was not sent to Brian, it was sent directly to Robert Wilson who then conjured up a plan to scam the lawsuit and try and make it in favor of his actual client Marko Princip.

Brian has lost everything, and even his family is being attacked by these same creditors who have frauded the system in their collections. I am trying to raise money to help him fight these cases. They have attacked me, a twin brother of Brian, and have attacked Brian's new wife and her businesses, her YouTube channels, and home. The fraud on the court claim is in the 5th circuit court of appeals and could be on its way to the United States Supreme Court. Americans and Futuristichub fans should unite on this historical case of Fraud on the Court and together we can get Brian and his family the justice deserved.

Here is what you can do right now.

Check the sources and the links provided of this case in appeals court.

DOWNLOAD THE MOTION IN COURT TO READ FOR YOURSELF EVERYTHING

2. Donate anything you can to fight justice. This isn't just about Brian, This isn't just about Futuristichub; this is about every human being on Earth. If the system can ruin an Human's life like this so easily and a lawyer can do what they want and cause this much damage then it can happen to any of us.

3. Stay on top of the news and this page and make a real difference. You could help save my brother's life.

4. Share this with everyone you can on all social media. This story should be seen by everyone. If you have lawyers in the family, share this case to them. Its never been done before.

You may ask why it took this long to fight back. In 2022 Brian asked Robert Wilson in a collections case to write a witness statement and sign it. Robert Wilson thought that so much time went by he wouldn't get into trouble. Once Robert Wilson confessed to the fraud, Brian exhausted all he could to get a motion made and it's sitting in the 5th circuit court of appeals right now. Brian's ability to live and even raise a family has been put on hold because of this massive injustice.

The creditors in this case are not innocent either. Brandon Keating of Illinois and David Moss of North Carolina are both are using this 'lucky win' where there is evidence that even Brandon knew that Brian didn't know about the lawsuit either and used to his advantage. These same guys know Brian didn't fraud them and despite the evidence and them refusing to acknowledge the fraud on the court claim, they continue to attack Brian and his family. They even attacked me and my businesses.

Brian is struggling because of what happened to him. This is a real cause and a life and death situation. I am asking you as a human being, to please help with the legal fees to take this case all the way to the United States Supreme Court. Every little bit helps. My twin brother deserves to get his life back and if this happened to you I know for a fact that my twin brother Brian would do the same. He's a charitable kind hearted person who's life was taken from him in the form of debt slavery. My elderly mother and his British wife were attacked too and all of their collection's have been abusive and vexatious.

Please give my brother a chance at life. These legal fees will do just that. Please note that the money raised in this campaign will go directly to the legal fees needed to fight this. I am raising this for my brother and I will use the funds to pay his lawyers what they need to give Brian his life back.