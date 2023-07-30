Support January 6'er Frank Rocco & Oath Awareness

"J6'er" Frank Rocco Giustino of D.C. CASE # 23-cr-16.

Frank Rocco was coaxed into a fraudulent plea agreement that should've never been suggested by a court-appointed public "defender" after going uncharged for an entire year - Frank not yet realizing at the time just how illegal it really was that his court-appointed public defender confirmed "AUSA" Douglas G. COLLYER never signed an oath of office for his persecution, necessary to be filed in accordance with 5 U.S.C. section 3331 and section 3332.

It was discovered soon after that "Judge" James Emanuel BOASBERG signed counterfeit oaths of office, not in accordance with 28 U.S.C. § 453 by Congress under our Constitution - having already sworn to Skull & Bones (initiated in 1985) before ever pretending to sign a proper oath of office to the Constitution as legal contract within the administrative process.



BOASBERG and COLLYER ignored all of the evidence, while not refuting it.

After getting next to no help from attorneys, Frank decided to represent himself.



Lawfully, Frank did not comply with COLLYER and BOASBERG for their lack of jurisdiction due to those fatal flaws, as his questions went unanswered in open court and on court record without being given a chance to vacate his plea before incarceration. He was re-arrested on a SEALED bench warrant ordered by BOASBERG, but the warrant was not signed and dated by the arresting officer for four months after the arrest, totaling the entire three months of the incarceration itself across five different jails in three different states/districts... all because of a single non-violent parading misdemeanor.



When Frank demanded for months that a copy of the warrant be shown signed, it was dated with the wrong arrest date... having been a completely falsified arrest to begin with.

Frank Rocco - now fully, completely and unconditionally pardoned by Donald J. Trump - frequently shares his story about documented evidence from his J6 case and ever-growing developments today as a result of his J6 court filings - for the purpose of further exposing just how fake and contractually-removed from the law our justice system really is, as it's been run by literal impersonators of "officials", "officers" and "public servants" or even Skull & Bones members, without binding oaths as contracts to us.



How are the Oaths of Office of federal judges improper? Read my Doc 59 "Interlocutory Allocution" here.

Full docket here: United States v. GIUSTINO (1:23-cr-00016)





"United States Judges" Did Not Sign Proper Oaths of Office (For Article III Courts) Exposed On Federal January 6th Case(s)

[FULLY, COMPLETELY AND UNCONDITIONALLY PARDONED on 1/20/25]

As evident from my January 6th case's material filed onto court record, @TheJusticeDept "U.S. Attorney" prosecutors and federal "judges" have not signed and executed the proper legally required oaths of office as contractual bonds to their appointed positions - including the District of Columbia's leading "J6" former "U.S. Attorney" Matthew M. GRAVES and the United States District Court for the District of Columbia's respective former and current "Chief Judges," Beryl Alaine HOWELL & James Emanuel BOASBERG.

Witness for yourself:

"Assistant U.S. Attorney" prosecutor Douglas G. COLLYER under Matthew M. GRAVES admits to public defender Evan Flinn SUGAR (court-appointed to January 6'er Frank Rocco) that COLLYER himself did not sign nor file any oath of office that is required for his January 6th prosecution. The public defender further misled client Frank Rocco in legally advising that there were no signed documented oaths of office in existence for federal prosecutors and judges, anywhere - at all.

The "no signed document" comment in regard to an oath of office as legally advised by Frank Rocco's public defender was in direct conflict with Title 5 U.S.C. § 3332 - the statute clearly stating that an affidavit shall be filed alongside an oath of office as required under law: https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=5+U.S.+Code+%EF%BF%BD+3332&f=treesort&fq=true&num=2&hl=true&edition=prelim&granuleId=USC-prelim-title5-section3332

Additionally, this means that COLLYER did not sign or file any oath within the 30 day period following his appointment, required by the same statute.

The said to be nonexistent signed documented oaths of his federal "judges" were eventually provided to Frank Rocco by the Justice Department themselves via FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) Request, but not in accordance with U.S. Code under law and the Constitution - made out to be fraudulent.

USDC D.C. January 6th "Chief Judges" HOWELL & BOASBERG were discovered to have signed illegally changed judicial oaths of office. January 6'er Frank Rocco estopped the "Chief Judges" of D.C. for fraud by refusing for cause their improper judicial oaths of office on case #23-cr-16-JEB, then to be deliberately ignored and jailed by "JEB" BOASBERG without proper Article III jurisdiction - despite BOASBERG as the "Court" granting leave for filing of this proof of fraud on himself: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66728847/59/united-states-v-giustino/

See Maxims of Law:

LAW (Adherence to) (See also: DUTY -:- JURISDICTION)

"He does contrary to the law who does what the law prohibits; he acts in fraud of the law who, the letter of the law being inviolate, uses the law contrary to its intention. Dig. 1, 3, 29."

See 28 U.S.C. § 453. "So help me God" has been unlawfully and illegally changed to "SO HELP ME GOD" on the fraudulent oaths as contracts. Oaths of office for justices and judges cannot be changed without legislation by Congress. Read the statute and its amendment: https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:28%20section:453%20edition:prelim)%20OR%20(granuleid:USC-prelim-title28-section453)&f=treesort&edition=prelim&num=0&jumpTo=true

Leading January 6th "U.S. Attorney" prosecutor Matthew M. GRAVES (@USAttyGraves) and his "Assistant U.S. Attorneys" have redacted their signatures from their filed oaths of office, with fraudulent former "Chief Judge" Beryl Alaine HOWELL signed to GRAVES as his witness - making his oath improperly executed.

Declared unconstitutional "Special Counsel" Jack SMITH did not have a properly executed oath of office due to a missing witnessing signature. The Justice Department acknowledged this "error" as important only after SMITH had already indicted TRUMP twice without the procedurally compliant oath of office for SMITH's illegal appointment: https://www.justice.gov/d9/2023-10/10.06.23.%20-%20Special%20Counsel%20Oath%20Jack%20Smith.pdf

D.C. "Judge" Tanya S. CHUTKAN's sworn decorum to her judicial oath of office was put in question by @realDonaldTrump's lawyers with its statute cited in a MOTION for RECUSAL. One month earlier, Frank Rocco submitted evidence of CHUTKAN's fraudulent judicial oath of office alongside the same exact statute directly to TRUMP's lawyers and Jack SMITH's Justice Department prosecutors via email: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67656604/50/united-states-v-trump/

Federal "Judges" and "U.S. Attorneys" acting without valid civil and/or judicial oaths of office can be subjected to criminal impersonation charges under Title 18 U.S.C. § 912: https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title18-section912&num=0&edition=prelim

Federal and state enforcement Offices (@FBI, @USMarshalsHQ, State of Florida's @GovRonDeSantis) have ignored evidence of documented oath fraud on the DOJ and USDC of D.C. that was submitted by Frank Rocco before his illegally executed arrest by federal and local enforcement officers using a SEALED bench warrant ORDERED by BOASBERG. This secretive SEALED bench warrant went unsigned and undated by any arresting enforcement officer for the remainder of Frank Rocco's illegal 3-month incarceration to follow. Federal and state enforcement did not protect the federal judiciary or Frank Rocco against proven impersonators of federal officers having no proper oaths as bonds - aiding and abetting criminals by arresting Frank Rocco, a lawful American, instead.

In addition to federal and state law enforcement, #SeditionHunters are also aiding and abetting impersonators of federal officers within the Justice Department and United States District Courts in their nationwide persecution of January 6th, 2021 protestors as fellow Americans.

Justice Neil GORSUCH has described "administrative law judges" as being different from "real judges" (aka judicial officers with proper oaths) in an August 2024 interview discussing his book: (See time stamp 47:56) youtube.com/live/BaW1-dBkjKo?si=YfXIgXs0ybieig1x&t=2876

In a letter from The Administrative Office of the United States Courts to Frank Rocco, they admit that "U.S. Judges" are not issued bonds. A signed proper oath is a bond - so if an officer does not have a bond, they could not have a proper signed oath. The Administrative Office did not provide Frank with copies he requested of the signed oaths of J6 "magistrates" themselves - likely to be just as defective.

