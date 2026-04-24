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Frandsen mission fund

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJenna Frandsen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jenna Frandsen

Frandsen mission fund

Kyle and I met 30 years ago, were married 15 years ago this week and now have been sealed in the temple for eternity for our 4 children. 💍💗

———

I have a deep desire and calling to minister to those less fortunate and a love of teaching my children culture and seeing God in everything and everyone. I’ve prayed fervently for the opportunity for our family to experience traveling to different cultures to learn these principals hands on.

That is why I thought this was a beautiful way to honor this milestone of our sealing for eternity in the name of God. ✝️


____________



Jesus modeled servanthood by washing his disciples feet.  While modern short-term missions rarely has missionaries washing feet, children seeing their parents engage in sacrificial service helps them to relate to Jesus in new and meaningful ways.  

The shared experience of coming together to serve God strengthens relationships and deepens family members love for one another while also helping them grow closer to God. 

We will get to experience Bible study, prayer, service projects, new people and new places which is a great way for us to learn about the world and gain a deeper understanding of our faith.  

Doing missions together as a family will be so fun and rewarding. When families come together to serve others, they experience a sense of joy and fulfillment that is hard to find elsewhere. This is especially true for children, who often enjoy serving others and making a difference.

These missions are a great way for us to create memories and traditions that will last a lifetime.


___________


If you feel impressed to share your love and excitement of our sealing with a donation toward this goal of ours, it would be humbly received and your spirit will be shared with those who we serve along the way ❤️

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