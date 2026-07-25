Frances Strandquist

A beautiful girl named Frances was born in April 2024 to her Polish mother and American father. Later that year, Frances began having seizures and was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a rare and serious form of pediatric epilepsy. As of July 2026, Frances has been hospitalized with serious kidney malfunction. Francis lives with her parents and 3 siblings in central Poland. This fundraiser will aid the family in coping with a tragic situation.





zł 100 ~ $26

zł 250 ~ $66

zł 500 ~ $132

zł 1000 ~ $263

zł 2500 ~ $658

zł 5000 ~ $1315

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W kwietniu 2024 roku na świat przyszła śliczna dziewczynka o imieniu Frances, której rodzicami są Polka i Amerykanin. Jeszcze w tym samym roku u dziecka wystąpiły drgawki i zdiagnozowano zespół Dravet – rzadką i poważną postać padaczki dziecięcej. Od lipca 2026 roku Frances przebywa w szpitalu z powodu poważnej niewydolności nerek. Dziewczynka mieszka z rodzicami i trojgiem rodzeństwa w centralnej Polsce. Celem tej zbiórki jest wsparcie rodziny w tej trudnej sytuacji.