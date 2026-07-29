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Framed, Tarnished, and Injustly Accused

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJasmine Neal

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jasmine Neal

Framed, Tarnished, and Injustly Accused

Rovan is a devoted Husband and a deeply present father figure to his 2-year-old nephew, a child who looks to him for safety, love, and consistency. Rovan was wrongly accused and sent to prison, leaving his Wife in a difficult situation. His Wife is facing severe heart failure, requiring ongoing medical care and him being sent away has left the household emotionally and physically stretched beyond capacity.

Rovan has experienced a violent incident while incarcerated and is now in need of urgent medical evaluation and care. He is reportedly suffering from significant injuries, and there are serious concerns about whether he is receiving appropriate treatment and protection.

He lives with autism and neurodivergent traits showing a slower learning process that has made employment difficult throughout his life. Even so, he has continued to pursue work whenever possible, motivated by a strong sense of responsibility, faith, and commitment to his family. Despite life’s challenges, Rovan has always tried to be steady for the people who depend on him.

Rovan recently lost his baby girl December 2025 and The sudden loss has been overwhelming, and we are doing everything we can to support him and his loved ones. We are raising money to cover legal fees, medical bills, living expenses, and other support that his family needs while he is away. 


Your generosity will help his family maintain stability during this challenging time. The funds will go directly toward ensuring they have access to proper medical care and the essentials needed to get through each day. We want to give Rovan the best chance to clear his name and return home, and your support can help make that possible. 

Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with us and for believing in justice and compassion.


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