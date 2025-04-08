Compassion Trip 2025 - Serving Refugees in North Africa and the Middle East

Please pray for us as we seek to serve on a life-changing journey to North Africa and the Middle East this summer! We're embarking on a Compassion Trip to serve refugees who have been displaced by war and conflict. Together, we'll build friendships, provide support, and show compassion to those in need. Our team will work in community centers and visit refugees in the places they live, offering a helping hand and a listening ear. We'll also assist with service and compassion projects to make a lasting impact. Please be in prayer for us for this meaningful work and that those we work among would experience the transformative power of love! #CompassionTrip2025 #ServingRefugees #NorthAfrica #MiddleEast