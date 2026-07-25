Four Day Water Prayer Donations

"Water has memory and stores information like a computer. This is a very big discovery, the water is alive." - Masaru Emoto, The Hidden Messages in Water





In late August of this year we will be hosting a number of traditional elders from across the US to gather for four days at the base of Mt. Lamborn, just outside of Paonia, Colorado, in deep prayer for the Waters of Life and the headwaters of the Colorado River. Hosted on Mother Seed Farm, a land base dedicated to uplifting the sacred in nature and restoring harmony in the environment.





We need to raise funds in order to feed and lodge the elders, including Ivan and Uma Looking Horse of South Dakota, and others to be confirmed. Funds will go towards their travel expenses, local food gathering and preparation and basic lodging expenses.





No amount is too small. This collective prayer will support our community here of farmers, ranchers, gardeners and families. If you would like to join us in person for a day or for the full event, you can purchase a very limited number of tickets through our website:





www.motherseedfarm.com/events





Thank you so much for your time and generosity.