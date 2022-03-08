Support the Journey of New Beginnings 🌟

Raised:
USD $2,054
Campaign funds will be received by Jimi Francis
At the Texas Foundation for Maternal Infant and Lactation Knowledge, our non-profit research works towards improving the breastfeeding experience of families. Our outreach efforts are guided to educate parents and health care providers with the most up to date recommendations available.
Built on a business model created by mothers for mothers, we started out in Reno, Nevada where we were well known for our lactation workshops and support groups. The first state-based funds we received were used to provide breast-feeding friendly retreat tents and amenities for breastfeeding mothers at community based events.
Since those humble beginnings, we have expanded into research and medical-grade instrument development to further our understanding of the physio-kinetics of milk movement from the breast to the baby. In the future we hope to be able to provide instruments to providers that will analyze difficulties with breastfeeding to improve treatment options and care plans.
We pride ourselves on expanding the information and resources available to new mothers and their health care providers alike. We are extremely excited to be newly re-launching the Foundation based in San Antonio, Texas in 2021.
Your gift supports our outreach efforts to parents, training health care professions in the lates breastfeeding best practices and research.
We encourage you to share this on your social media and with anyone interested in our mission.
Thank you for your time and have a blessed day.
**Texas Foundation for Maternal, Infant and Lactation Knowledge is a 501(c)(3) and your donation is tax deductible.**
Our family is so thankful for you, Dr. Francis! Having your guidance is a blessing.
Thank you so much!
Thank you for your wisdom and commitment, our family is already better off. God bless you. אל שדי
Thank you for all your help!
Thanks for all the help! GD
Thank you for taking time to speak to us about breastfeeding & lactation
Donation for 5 hours community service hours for Nichole Enriquez at nenriquez1985@gmail.com
Texas Foundation for Maternal, Infant and Lactation Knowledge is a 501c3 organization.
