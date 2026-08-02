Found raise for gospel and Inspiration music

I have been written inspired gospel and inspirational music, but lack the financial resources to make it to studios and to the audience. Lots of talent have end up rotten in gutters because of lack of finance. I have been working in silence to showcase my talent. There have been discouragement from families and friends. Then I came across this opportunity. If God place it in your heart to help me to raise my voice in praise to God. To encourage and inspire humanity. Please do not hesitate, for God will reward you for helping you to let my voice be heard before the sun goes down. Thanks.