Found for business or support to get a job





Hi, my name is Oluwaseyi Emmanuel. I am a trained electrician and solar installation technician, and I recently completed a web development course. I am passionate about building a future where I can combine hands-on electrical and solar work with modern web solutions.





Right now, I need support to take the next step. I am raising money to complete my certification, buy the basic tools and equipment I need, and officially register my own business. With your help, I can also build a professional website to showcase my services and reach more clients.





Your donation will go directly toward:





- Paying for my professional certification

- Buying electrical and solar installation tools

- Business registration and branding

- Building a simple website to attract customers

- Transportation and initial operating costs





I am also open to any opportunity or connection that could help me get a job or freelance work in web development, electrical installation, or solar projects. Any support—whether money, advice, or a connection—will make a real difference.





No amount is too small. Thank you for believing in my dream and helping me build a better future.







