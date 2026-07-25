FOSTERING 5 YOUNG GRANDCHILDREN, NEED VEHICLE

FUNDRAISER FOR GRANDPARENTS NOW FOSTERING 5 YOUNG GRANDCHILDREN TO HAVE A VEHICLE BIG ENOUGH TO TRANSPORT THEM ALL.





GOAL: $12,000 with dollar for dollar anonymous matching donor in first week.





Our dear friend, who is like a Sister to us, Dorothy Fuss, and her husband Terry, find themselves in a stressful time, with a big new responsibility thrust upon them, due to difficult circumstances, they have stepped forward and find themselves taking in their FIVE very young grandchildren, without a large enough vehicle to transport them all in one vehicle. We are asking for help in coming together to bless them with the help of a reliable vehicle that can provide this need.





Here are words from Dorothy and Terry Fuss:





"Our family is in need of a 7 passenger vehicle, due to family circumstances recently unfolding in these past few weeks. We are now foster Grandparents to our 5 young grandchildren, all under the age of 8 years old, through the youngest being 1 and a half year old TWINS (ages 8, 6, 5, 1 and 1/2, 1 and 1/2), 2 girls and 3 boys.





Our current vehicle seats only 5 people. This would bless us so much with meeting our daily activities and needs, doctors appointments, grocery shopping, and just being able to get out to outings like the zoo, parks, etc."





We know that this has been extremely stressful on Dorothy and Terry and other family members that are trying to help them, it has been a very difficult time, and we just want to bless them with whatever we can do to help.





We are on the search for a reliable used vehicle with a capacity of at least 7 passengers, and ease of getting into all those car seats, etc. We hope to accomplish this as soon as possible for them, and we have an anonymous matching donor that will match dollar for dollar to double whatever is raised within the first week of this fundraiser. Or if you, or someone you know has a reliable vehicle they could sell or donate, please let us know. Please prayerfully consider how you can bless them.





Please share this fundraiser with anyone you think might want to help. Deadline is Friday June 26 at 4 pm Eastern, as we need to get them something ASAP.



