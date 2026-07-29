Help Give Foster Kittens a Healthy Start

All kittens deserve a chance to grow up healthy, and safe, which is why I’ve started helping out people in my area by taking kittens in emergency situations. due to shelters having little space and turning to euthanasia, ive been taking litters so they don’t go to shelters. I currently have multiple kittens in my care who were rescued from a trailer park and are depending on me for everything they need to survive and thrive. Unfortunately my babies health has been declining. As we all know, veterinary care is incredibly expensive. I’ve found blood in my kittens stool and I need to get them to a vet as soon as possible. While fostering is incredibly rewarding, the costs add up quickly, and I’m reaching out for help so these babies can receive the care they deserve. Your donation will help cover

vaccinations to protect them from diseases,

veterinary exams, and medical treatment for illnesses or infections they may have, as well as deworming, food, litter and cleaning supplies to keep their environment safe and sanitary, and basic necessities such as bedding, and feeding supplies

Every dollar donated goes directly toward helping kittens receive the veterinary care and supplies they need during their time in my care.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for supporting my foster kittens and giving them a chance at a future. Your kindness makes a great difference. !!



