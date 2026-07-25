Foss family support

On July 11, our dear friend and beloved family member, Jeff Foss, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord. His sudden passing has left Wendy, Lexus and Austin, Daric, Alyvia, Jeff's Mother, Father and extended family and friends in profound shock and mourning.

As they begin to navigate the days ahead, they are facing not only the overwhelming grief of losing a devoted husband, father, family member, and friend, but also the practical challenges that accompany such an unexpected loss. During this difficult time, we hope to help ease some of those immediate financial burdens so the family can focus on one another and on healing.

If you are able, please consider supporting the Foss family with a financial gift. Every contribution, regardless of size, will go directly toward helping Wendy and the family through this challenging time.

Whether or not you are able to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and messages of love and support are deeply appreciated and mean more than words can express.

Thank you for keeping the Foss family in your thoughts and prayers as they walk through this heartbreaking journey.