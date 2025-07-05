Campaign Image

Pain to Purpose Help Build a Fortress for Fathers

Goal:

 USD $4,590

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Matthew McDonnell

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew McDonnell

Pain to Purpose Help Build a Fortress for Fathers

My name is Matthew (many friends call me Indy), and I’m building something that didn’t exist when I needed it most — a refuge for fathers, men, and children in crisis.
Like too many others, I’ve been hit by loss, betrayal, and systems that often ignore the pain men carry in silence. But instead of staying down, I’ve used that pain to build a mission — Fortress for Fathers. It’s more than a name. It’s a promise: to stand up for fathers who’ve been abandoned, mistreated, or broken by a system that offers them no safe place to heal, protect their rights, or even hold their children.
I’m launching this nonprofit from scratch. I’ve poured in every ounce of my time, experience, and energy — writing the bylaws, creating the mission, designing the logo, and preparing to file for 501(c)(3) status. But I can’t take the next steps alone.
I need your help to get Fortress for Fathers officially off the ground.
Your donation will directly cover the costs of:
  • IRS 501(c)(3) application and state filings
  • Basic office supplies (paper, ink, printing)
  • Website and email setup
  • Legal protections and nonprofit insurance
  • Outreach materials, logo development, and branding
  • Reimbursement for the hundreds of hours already poured into building this
My goal is $4,590, which will allow me to cover these startup costs and create a platform for long-term support: housing, legal advocacy, mentorship, and therapy for men, widowers, and fathers who have nowhere else to go.
If you’ve ever been a father, loved a father, or known a man who suffered in silence — you know why this matters.
This is not about handouts. It’s about building a fortress — brick by brick — for those who’ve been left outside the walls for far too long.
I thank God for the pain that shaped me. Now, I ask you to help me turn that pain into purpose — not just for me, but for every man I hope to serve.
Please give what you can. And if you can’t give, please share. Even a voice can build a wall of strength.

Requested Prayer:
Please pray that the Foundation and I always stay in Gods Perfect Will, for clarity, strength, and provision as I launch Fortress for Fathers. I’m building this from a place of deep personal pain and purpose — pray that it reaches the men and families who truly need it, and that I stay focused on the mission with faith, humility, and strength.
Recent Donations
Show:
Stephanie Fields
$ 150.00 USD
9 days ago

So proud of you for turning experience into passion and then into action for change. Happy to be the first donor and can't wait to see how it grows from here. Fathers are critical to a well-raised human and society has made them the bad guys somehow. God bless this mission!

Updates

Update #1

July 15th, 2025

Dear friends and supporters,

First, thank you — truly. Every dollar, every prayer, every share has helped me get one step closer to building Fortress for Fathers into the life-saving, dignity-restoring organization it’s meant to be. You’re part of something bold and necessary — something the world is finally beginning to acknowledge: fathers matter.

I’ve made serious progress behind the scenes:

✅ Finalized our bylaws, articles, and founding policies
✅ Will soon file for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status with the IRS but the cost is $600.00
✅ Designed our shield-and-phoenix logo to represent healing, honor, and protection
✅ Built an Instagram presence and shared my thoughts — because this mission comes from a deeply personal experience, I will eventually offer more of my story there as well as I am starting to gather other men's stories, too

But now comes the hardest part: holding this vision together while carrying the financial burden on my own.

I’ve poured everything into this. I’m not asking for charity — I’m asking for partnership in a cause that protects fathers, shelters children, and takes a stand against the silence surrounding male victims of trauma, abandonment, and broken systems.

If you’ve already given: thank you. You are foundational.
If you haven’t yet — this is the time. I cannot keep this moving without your support.

Your donation, no matter the size, helps cover:

Legal and filing fees

Outreach materials and shelter development

Infrastructure to launch real services — not just promises

🙏 Please give what you can. Share this campaign. Pray for strength and protection over this mission. And know that every bit of support is building something real — something righteous.

With faith and fire,
Matthew McDonnell
Founder & CEO, Fortress for Fathers
fortressforfathers.org (coming soon)


Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo