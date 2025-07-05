Pain to Purpose Help Build a Fortress for Fathers

Goal:
USD $4,590
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew McDonnell
My name is Matthew (many friends call me Indy), and I’m building something that didn’t exist when I needed it most — a refuge for fathers, men, and children in crisis.
Like too many others, I’ve been hit by loss, betrayal, and systems that often ignore the pain men carry in silence. But instead of staying down, I’ve used that pain to build a mission — Fortress for Fathers. It’s more than a name. It’s a promise: to stand up for fathers who’ve been abandoned, mistreated, or broken by a system that offers them no safe place to heal, protect their rights, or even hold their children.
I’m launching this nonprofit from scratch. I’ve poured in every ounce of my time, experience, and energy — writing the bylaws, creating the mission, designing the logo, and preparing to file for 501(c)(3) status. But I can’t take the next steps alone.
I need your help to get Fortress for Fathers officially off the ground.
Your donation will directly cover the costs of:
My goal is $4,590, which will allow me to cover these startup costs and create a platform for long-term support: housing, legal advocacy, mentorship, and therapy for men, widowers, and fathers who have nowhere else to go.
If you’ve ever been a father, loved a father, or known a man who suffered in silence — you know why this matters.
This is not about handouts. It’s about building a fortress — brick by brick — for those who’ve been left outside the walls for far too long.
I thank God for the pain that shaped me. Now, I ask you to help me turn that pain into purpose — not just for me, but for every man I hope to serve.
Please give what you can. And if you can’t give, please share. Even a voice can build a wall of strength.
Requested Prayer:
Please pray that the Foundation and I always stay in Gods Perfect Will, for clarity, strength, and provision as I launch Fortress for Fathers. I’m building this from a place of deep personal pain and purpose — pray that it reaches the men and families who truly need it, and that I stay focused on the mission with faith, humility, and strength.
So proud of you for turning experience into passion and then into action for change. Happy to be the first donor and can't wait to see how it grows from here. Fathers are critical to a well-raised human and society has made them the bad guys somehow. God bless this mission!
July 15th, 2025
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.