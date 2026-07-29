Love and Support for Terran and Family

On a recent family trip to Virginia to see her elder sister, Terran started experiencing a lot of bruising all over her legs.

This led to her Mom, Jenn taking her to the ER to get checked out.

After running numerous tests, the doctors presented her with devastating news, telling her she had Leukemia.

The good news is, they caught it fast and already have her in treatment. However, this treatment will be taking place in Virginia, all the way across the country, and will require them to be there for the next 30 days or so.

The hospital does offers housing arrangements for families, but obviously they will need support for meals, travel and inevitable hospital expenses they will incur.

Let's show them how much they're loved by helping them in any way we can.