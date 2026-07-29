GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help with Noah's legal fees

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$8,218 USD

Fundraiser created byNichole Hosein

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nichole Hosein

Help with Noah's legal fees


*** update: we are beyond grateful for the beautiful community rallying behind Noah. The initial deposit for the lawyer is secured (minus processing fees). We cannot express our gratitude. We will continue collecting any donations for the remainder of the legal fees or any added expenses to Noah’s case and current medical bills. Thank you! God is so good  

Noah is an autistic 13 year old, standing well over 6 feet tall. He suffered from a vaccine injury at 18 months old which changed the trajectory of his entire life.

In the last 2 years he has been removed from 2 schools, denied services through the schools and insurance, and has had therapists quit on him due to the severity of his needs. There have been FOUR denials from the Agency for Persons with Disability seeking a crisis waiver to gain support to therapies, respite and tools he needs to be safe.

Noah is suffering from debilitating OCD and aggression, elopement and destruction of property. His siblings have needed emergency medical care due to his aggression and spend most of their time at home locked in their rooms for safety. His parents are experiencing a drastic loss in their income due to the inability to work as he is a 24/7 job, excessive health care expenses sent to creditors and property destruction needing repairs. His mothers' health has been worsening due to the financial and physical burden of being his caregiver, dealing with debilitating migraines, chest pain and autoimmune flares. His medical team is left not knowing what more to do as he's been resistant to treatment options, both conventionally and holistically.

The only way to get him support is through APD approving the crisis waiver. The waitlist for the waiver is 25,000 kids long and an 8-10 year waitlist unless the caregivers can prove an actual crisis. This crisis waiver is approved if there is evidence of self-harm and risk of harm for those around the child. Despite doctors reports, police reports, photos and videos of the aggression and destruction, medical bills, insurance denials and much more, APD continues to deny Noah essential care for the fourth time.

His mother has escalated the denial to DCF, which has resulted in a final hearing on April 27th. The DCF State Representatives advice is to "lawyer up". We are doing just that. We have secured a legal representative for the case. His initial fees are $2076 for the first 15 hours. As his parents, they are seeking a humble plea from the community to help. If this case is denied, Noah will not be eligible for help for 8-10 years. This is their last and final attempt at getting a crisis waiver approved.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve