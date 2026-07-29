Help with Noah's legal fees





*** update: we are beyond grateful for the beautiful community rallying behind Noah. The initial deposit for the lawyer is secured (minus processing fees). We cannot express our gratitude. We will continue collecting any donations for the remainder of the legal fees or any added expenses to Noah’s case and current medical bills. Thank you! God is so good

Noah is an autistic 13 year old, standing well over 6 feet tall. He suffered from a vaccine injury at 18 months old which changed the trajectory of his entire life.

In the last 2 years he has been removed from 2 schools, denied services through the schools and insurance, and has had therapists quit on him due to the severity of his needs. There have been FOUR denials from the Agency for Persons with Disability seeking a crisis waiver to gain support to therapies, respite and tools he needs to be safe.

Noah is suffering from debilitating OCD and aggression, elopement and destruction of property. His siblings have needed emergency medical care due to his aggression and spend most of their time at home locked in their rooms for safety. His parents are experiencing a drastic loss in their income due to the inability to work as he is a 24/7 job, excessive health care expenses sent to creditors and property destruction needing repairs. His mothers' health has been worsening due to the financial and physical burden of being his caregiver, dealing with debilitating migraines, chest pain and autoimmune flares. His medical team is left not knowing what more to do as he's been resistant to treatment options, both conventionally and holistically.

The only way to get him support is through APD approving the crisis waiver. The waitlist for the waiver is 25,000 kids long and an 8-10 year waitlist unless the caregivers can prove an actual crisis. This crisis waiver is approved if there is evidence of self-harm and risk of harm for those around the child. Despite doctors reports, police reports, photos and videos of the aggression and destruction, medical bills, insurance denials and much more, APD continues to deny Noah essential care for the fourth time.

His mother has escalated the denial to DCF, which has resulted in a final hearing on April 27th. The DCF State Representatives advice is to "lawyer up". We are doing just that. We have secured a legal representative for the case. His initial fees are $2076 for the first 15 hours. As his parents, they are seeking a humble plea from the community to help. If this case is denied, Noah will not be eligible for help for 8-10 years. This is their last and final attempt at getting a crisis waiver approved.



