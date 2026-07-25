Experienced truck drivers need help!

Too many No-English drivers using 3-4 people in a single truck pushed us out. These drivers are a dangerous threat to everyone. As you've seen, there careless driving habits are deadly.

Now Trump's new requirements are getting rid of these dangerous drivers and there are plenty of experienced drivers ready to get back in, but it's extremely difficult getting back into the job because we can't seem to get any credit for our many years of previous driving experience.

Not even the driver's license office will give credit for previous experience and you have to go through all of the tests all over again.

I have already taken and passed all of the written test and have my commercial Learners permit but can't get through the final test which is a driving test where you have to provide the truck and trailer.

I even tried mailing President Trump to see if he could arrange some kind of waiver for those of us trying to get back in but I got no response other than a campaign message.

The only way currently is to go through a very expensive driving School which is unaffordable for most as they being older people don't have the family resources they once did.

I have already tried many times to acquire a rental for the test like you used to be able to but I come across nothing but scams and I have already lost $2,500 just being scammed.







