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Former Missionary Family Seeking Homestead Land

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Dispensa

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joseph Dispensa

Former Missionary Family Seeking Homestead Land

Who We Are

My name is Joe, and I am a licensed and ordained non-denominational Christian minister. My wife Juliet and I spent 13 years as missionaries in Ireland, where we helped churches and charities with technology and media streaming (as well as evangelism and outreach) while traveling across Europe. We returned to the United States in 2013 and settled back in Texas.


I work as a self-employed web developer and digital services provider. We already own an RV and have some solar panels, lithium batteries, and generators. Our desire is simple and practical: secure a modest piece of land we can live on full-time, begin a homestead, and create a more stable, less stressful life while continuing to work remotely and seek opportunities to serve in ministry again.


Our Situation


Like many self-employed people, our income dropped sharply at the start of COVID and has never fully recovered. Sales remain slow even though both of us are actively working to improve our situation. We are steadily paying down existing debt and living as carefully as we can, but the pressure of needing a secure place to land has become real.


We are currently watching affordable land in the $5,000 range. Our goal is to raise approximately $6,000 to cover the land purchase plus essential moving and setup costs so we can place the RV on the property and begin living there. Anything beyond that amount will help with basic establishment expenses and further reduce the financial load we are already working to clear.


We are not asking local congregations for support because many former church members are now part of other fellowships, and we do not want to pull from their giving. We may also relocate to a new state, which makes holding services or drawing on a local base impractical right now. We are simply putting the need out openly.


How the Funds Will Be Used


  1. Land purchase (approximately $5,000)
  2. Closing costs, moving expenses, and immediate site setup so we can live on the property in our RV
  3. Basic necessities to get established (anything remaining after the land and move)


We already have the RV, some solar equipment, batteries, and generators. Longer-term goals such as rainwater collection, a simple DIY structure, septic, and small livestock are things we plan to work toward ourselves over time. This campaign is focused on the first and most urgent step: securing the land itself.


Our Vision and Commitment to Transparency


Our hope is to live more simply and closer to the land while continuing remote work and remaining open to full-time ministry opportunities. We plan to start a YouTube or Rumble channel to document the journey honestly—progress, challenges, and practical lessons as we learn to rely less on the grid and build a modest homestead.


If the property is large enough and county rules allow, we would also like to create a simple way to help others in similar situations (an occasional RV hookup for people who need temporary stability). That is a future possibility, not part of this fundraiser.


We believe in helping others when we are able. We also know that needs often go unmet simply because no one knows about them. Any gift of any size is deeply appreciated. Prayers and shares are equally valued.


For those able to give a more substantial amount, I am happy to offer my web development or SEO skills in return (for example, building a basic website for a church, ministry, or small business). This is completely optional and not required.


Thank you for reading our story. We are grateful for any support, encouragement, or prayer you can offer as we take this next step toward a more stable and purposeful life.

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