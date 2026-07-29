Former First Responder Unlawfully Terminated

As someone with strong beliefs, honorable, and based in faith, I feel my worldview has slowly been destroyed by the media in Canada.





Constant places of work, respite, and celebration have been overrun, and by denying to assist one of these national usurpers, I was wrongfully fired from my job and now am struggling to pay rent, and to find a new place as if I'm late another month I will need to relocate.





Due to the same national usurpers, any entry level job is almost impossible to get without having a placement in their cultural system.





Any support would be incredibly appreciated.

God bless you,

Christian.