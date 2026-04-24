Kentucky, often overshadowed by its association with Derby week and bourbon, holds a deeper significance beyond its well-known image. The state’s pride, southern hospitality, and serene landscapes make it an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility.





Imagine the opportunity to share our own story and reshape the narrative surrounding Kentucky. I’ve embarked on a journey to create a documentary series titled “Forgotten Kentucky,” which aims to shed light on the rural areas that have played a pivotal role in shaping not only Greater Kentucky but also the nation as a whole.





Producing a documentary is no simple task; it involves meticulous planning, behind-the-scenes work, and a commitment to delivering a compelling narrative. With your support, we can bring this project to life and fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a journalist. By doing so, we can help others recognize the untapped potential that lies within Kentucky.





I am grateful for your belief in this project.





Lukunka Mulenga.



