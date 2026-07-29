Honoring the Life & Legacy of Atalina Tua

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Atalina Slade Tua, 46 years young, on May 15, 2026.





Truly a selfless soul, so full of kindness, love, and laughter. She is survived by her husband Telly and their three most beautiful children: Lealofioanna, TJ, and Chloe.





We are asking for help with easing the immediate financial burden of memorial and funeral expenses, while also providing relief for Telly and the kids as they journey through the difficult months and years ahead without her.





I am also requesting therapeutic help for my nephew TJ, who suffered unimaginable trauma trying to revive his mother with the help of the 911 operator after finding her unconscious at work. I hesitate to list this detail, but I know my nephew needs help.





Thank you in advance for your love, prayers, and support in this most trying of times for our family.





Memorial services will be determined and announced when the investigation by local authorities comes to a close.

_______________





The first photo of Lina and Telly with the kids is from 10+ years ago. Particularly love this one as it radiates the budding promise of a hopeful young family.





Swipe right and you'll see that my nieces and nephew have since blossomed beautifully.





Telly has... blossomed as well ;)





And of course, Lina.





The devoted wife, the most cherished mother, the loving sister, the strong-willed daughter, the favoritest aunt, and the bestest friend.





Truly an immeasurable loss.





We miss you. We love you.





Forever and always.





💗💗💗