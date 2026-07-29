Forever Remembering Brooklyn





Three years ago, our lives changed forever when we lost our beautiful daughter, Brooklyn, to fentanyl poisoning. Not a day goes by that we don’t think about her, miss her laugh, or wish we could have one more moment together.





Brooklyn was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was a daughter, a sister, and someone whose life touched many people. While time has passed, our love for her has never faded.





We are raising funds to purchase a headstone that properly honors Brooklyn’s memory and provides a permanent place where family and friends can visit, reflect, and remember the beautiful person she was. We want her resting place to be a lasting tribute to the love she brought into this world and the impact she continues to have on those who knew her.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us reach this goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to our family.





Thank you for helping us honor Brooklyn’s memory and ensure that she is remembered with the dignity and love she deserves.





Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever remembered.

“Your kindness helps keep Brooklyn’s memory alive, and for that we are forever grateful.” 💜



