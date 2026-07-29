Forever home for My kids and I

Good day.

I was in a rent to own contract that got foreclosed on. I made a $40,000 down payment and spent every penny I had and they weren't paying the bank. My house went into foreclosure and now the judge and the new owners won't give me a chance or opportunity to purchase the home or work something out.

My kids and I moved up from Florida. I want to raise my kids where I was raised. Florida has gotten so bad and is not the environment I want to grow my kids up in. I grew up on Paris mountain in Travelers Rest. I fished lake Hartwell, Keowee, Jocassee my whole life. I just was to get a small farm for the kids.

I have never been able to get a home loan my whole life. I am a disabled vet that cant even get someone to approve me a VA loan. I know I can make anypayment if I could just find someone to finance me. Just give me a chance. I have never had one and now Im almost 44 and cant give or get my kids what they want and it isn't that much. Just some land and freedom.

In Florida, they grew up with helicopters flying over the house almost every day. Drifters walking through the yard. Couldn't even play in the back yard. Houses are right on top of each other. It was getting to be too much for the kids and I.

We moved up here. The schools are so much better and nicer. I found a good little church down the road that I feels good for us.

Thanks for listening. Im not good at asking for help or anything like this but I feel like I have nothing left. Im have let my kids down in the past but this one hurts so bad. I almost feel like I just want to disappear. I hate seeing my kids cry. Now it looks like we have to go back to Florida cause I have no one or nowhere to go and the kids are crying cause we are going to lose all our animals and I just want this bad feeling to go away.

Thanks again.



