Foreclosing on my house

First my wife passed away after 28 years. It's been a very real struggle then, I got in an accident. Put me down for a while. Just trying to catch up now. Then, I found out I have a broken collar bone. So that put me off work. I'm a very hard worker just trying to catch everything up. That's all if there's anybody out there that can help me. I would much appreciate it.

I would normally not do anything like this. I'm praying and hoping that I can get. I love a bit of help. This is a real struggle for me. And I'm embarrassed. I am extremely private and for me to do something like this. That means it's real. I am behind 20K on my house before they foreclose and the sheriff comes out. I've been here in this house. My wife passed away here and I'm not ready to leave. So if you can help me, it would be much appreciated to help me get back on my feet. I start a new job next week even though I have a broken collarbone I have to work and it pains me so much

So god, if you're listening to me if there's any angels out there that can help me would be much appreciated

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.. I was going to sell my truck but if I sell my truck, I have no way to get to work. And I need tires. Really? Bad luck is not going my way right now. I'm 64 years old. I shouldn't be living like this grievy. My wife and trying to pack things up is a difficult process. I just need a little bit of help.

So whatever you donate to me, it's going to be much appreciated.And I pay it forward i have some friends, they help me. What they could I have to step up to be humble, please? I'm not a charity case. I'm a very hard worker, and I can make money. It's little down on my luck. And my body, thank you from the bottom of my heart and card, bless you...