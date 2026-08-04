Forced to choose between food, medicine, or bills

We never thought we would have to ask for help, but our aunt was down to only 94 pounds because she couldn’t afford food, medication, and her basic bills at the same time.

Over the past several months, she had been quietly struggling and never wanted to tell anyone how bad things had gotten. She was forced to make impossible choices between buying food, paying for medication, or keeping her utilities on just to survive. When we finally realized what she had been going through, we were heartbroken to see how much weight she had lost and how weak she had become.

She can no longer afford to live on her own, and because of her health, she is not able to work much even though she truly tries. She has now moved in with our family and is currently sleeping in our living room while we do everything we can to help her regain her strength and stability.

We are simply trying to give her the quality of life every elderly person deserves —

a safe place to live, proper food, and the medication she needs without having to choose what she can go without.

No one should ever have to choose between food, medicine, and paying their bills.

Those are not luxuries. Those are necessities.

If you are able to donate, it would mean more to our family than words can say.

If you are not able, we completely understand. Please consider sharing this and keeping her in your prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion. ❤️



