Forced From Her Home Help Christianna Rebuild

Many of us are only a few paycheques or one medical emergency away from losing everything. Today, I’m asking for prayer and urgent support for my friend, Christianna Carr — a mother of four who has endured years of domestic violence, chronic emotional and physical pain, and the devastating effects of parental alienation.





Despite unimaginable hardship, Christianna has continued to hold onto her faith, her compassion, and her vision to one day help others heal.





Back in 2017, by God’s grace and after years of struggle, Christianna was able to secure a small fixer-upper rent-to-own home in Peterborough — a place she lovingly called her “Begin Within Home.” For a woman who had once lived in government housing and fought hard to build stability, this home represented safety, healing, and hope. Over time, she invested nearly $50,000 into the property.





Her dream was never just about owning a home. Christianna envisioned creating a “Begin Within Foundation” — a place where fathers, mothers, and children affected by parental alienation, custody battles, and family trauma could receive support, mediation, and encouragement. In preparation for this mission, she completed multiple certifications over the years, determined to use her pain to help others.





Christianna knows this suffering personally. She remains alienated from her grown son, has never met her grandchildren, and was never invited to his wedding. Now, after losing her home, she no longer even has a safe place for her younger children to visit her.





In May 2025, Christianna secured a pro bono lawyer who promised to file critical paperwork after attempts began to sell the home out from beneath her. Tragically, that paperwork was never filed.





Then, in April 2026, an email was sent stating she had until May 8, 2026, to vacate the property. Christianna missed the email.





On May 8th, the Friday before Mother's Day, Christianna was forcibly removed from her rent-to-own home by bailiffs and police.





Since then, Christianna had one week in a hotel, and has been living out of her van with her cat for the past 2 nights. Friends rallied together to help get van insurance reinstated and provided enough support fo the one week in a hotel following the eviction, a storage locker and one week at a campground.





The legal process is now underway, and we are praying for justice, restoration, and a miraculous reversal in this situation.





Through all of this, Christianna still stays positive, believes in God. She still believes Jesus is carrying her. Even under crushing stress, her childlike faith and hope remain intact.





Right now, Christianna urgently needs:





* Help securing a small apartment while awaiting legal outcomes

* Gas and basic living expenses

* Support for urgent dental repairs

* Continued prayer for healing, provision, strength, and restoration





Parental alienation is one of the cruelest forms of abuse — not only toward the targeted parent, but toward the children caught in its destruction. I personally understand the torment and have witnessed the devastation firsthand. I have known Christianna since 2020.





If you feel led to pray, donate, share, or encourage Christianna during this painful chapter, your support matters deeply.





Please pray that what was meant for harm would ultimately be used for healing, justice, and hope. We are chronicling Christianna's journey, to God be the glory for the beautiful testimony of Love I know this fundraiser will produce.

God bless you all!





** When Christianna confessed to an eviction notice, I began the GoFundMe on May 2. 2026. she received her first support money the day of eviction by Gods Grace and Timing.

The GoFundMe was frozen 2 day ago because I offered gifts to donors. Since I am a Christ follower and so is Christianna we switched platforms. Full Transparency. I have record of every cent donated by friends that Christianna has received which paid for a storage locker, insurance, oil change, hotel rental and now camp ground rental in her van.















