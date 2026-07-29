For Orphans & Widows

Hi my name is Laura. I’ve been a single Mom left “widowed” & “orphaned” after my family cut me off & my husband abandoned me. It’s been extremely tough just trying to survive…& I’m not alone, unfortunately. I’ve watched many others in today’s crumbling culture left without a family, a spouse, government aid, a church community to help, or all of the above.

Please consider helping me so I might help others, to take care of those often forgotten. And by meeting this physical burden (whether it be money to pay bills or provide healthcare, cover the cost of meals or help with maintenance repairs), may we encourage those in despair, win souls to Jesus, & raise up people to serve & love the Lord.





“Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

‭‭James‬ ‭1‬:‭27‬ ‭NIV‬‬