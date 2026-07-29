For When the Strong One Finally Breaks

​I’ve spent my entire life being the person people call when the world is falling apart. I was born and raised on the Southwest side of Chicago—a place that teaches you how to be tough before you even know how to be a kid. I took that grit to the United States Army, where I served ten years as a Sergeant. I did the tours, I held the perimeters in Afghanistan, and I learned how to stand like a rock for everyone behind me.

​I’ve always been the "Life Source." I’m the one who bailed out the family, the one who held everyone’s secrets to protect their peace, and the one who worked the double shifts in the Texas heat to keep the lights on. I thought if I just worked harder, loved deeper, and protected everyone else enough, I’d eventually find a sanctuary of my own.

​But tonight, I’m sitting in the silence of a house that feels more like a bunker than a home.

​I’m a disabled veteran and a single parent, and I am tired. I’m tired of the physical pain that screams in my body every morning—a permanent reminder of the years I spent in service. But more than that, I’m tired of the soul-deep ache of being erased. Recently, my world was hit by a betrayal I never saw coming. I’ve lost my family's support, I’ve lost my brother, and I’ve lost the person I thought was my safe place. I’ve been discarded by the very people I spent decades protecting, and it’s a lonely feeling to realize that when you finally fall, the people you caught a thousand times are the ones walking away.

​There are days when the weight of it all—the health struggles, the isolation, and the silence from those who should love me—becomes a mental war I’m not sure I can win. I’ll be honest: there are moments when the darkness is so loud that I just want to give up. I’ve looked at the exit more times than I care to admit, just wanting the noise and the "squashing" to finally stop.

​But every single morning, I choose to stay. I fight that internal war because I have a child watching me. I stay because I need to show him that strength isn't just about how much gear you can carry or how many miles you can ruck; it’s about the mental endurance to keep breathing when your heart is shattered. I’m staying to prove to him that honor doesn't quit, even when it’s standing all alone.

​Right now, we are just trying to survive the quiet. My car—our only way to the world, to my job, to his life—has finally given up. Without it, I’m a soldier without boots, stuck in a place where I can’t get to the work I need to do to provide for him. And because I spent years putting every dollar into everyone else’s pockets, I’ve ignored my own health. I’m facing a mountain of dental and medical work that I’ve pushed aside just to make sure he had a meal and a roof.

​I’m trying to raise enough to give us a second chance. It feels impossible to ask for, and as embarassed as i feel saying all this, it breaks my heart to even have to say it out loud. But I’m doing this because I look at my child and I see the reflection of everything I’m fighting for. He’s grieving, too. He’s pining for a family that turned their backs on us, and I want to show him that even when the people who are supposed to love you walk away, there is still kindness in the world.

​If you’ve ever been the one who held up the roof while it was raining on you, you know where I am. If you’ve ever fought a war inside your own head just to make it to tomorrow, you know my heart.

​If you can’t donate, please, just share our story. And if you have a moment, send us a prayer. Sometimes, knowing that someone else sees the fight is the only thing that gives me the strength to hold the line for one more day.

​Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for having my back.

​This We'll Defend.