GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

For Valor Abel & the Marshall family

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$4,795 USD

Fundraiser created bySunshine Porter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Caleb Marshall

For Valor Abel & the Marshall family

Precious friends and family… I don’t think there are words for what my sister Morgan, her husband Caleb and their precious little ones are walking through right now, but I will do my best to articulate it in a way that is honoring to them and their grief during this time.


Heartbreakingly, on Saturday July 4th, after a long labor, Morgan developed unexpected and unforeseen complications bringing a beautiful baby boy, Valor Abel, into the world. Due to the complications Morgan experienced, Valor suffered a birth injury his sweet little body was unable to recover from. After some time working with doctors and through prayer and infinite trust in Jesus… Morgan and Caleb had to make the hardest decision I think anyone could ever face. They released Valor Abel into the arms of Jesus.


Before going any further, I’d like to share how Jesus went before this precious little one. Morgan and Caleb are deeply intentional in prayer and trust in the heart of God for each of their children, including their names. Many months ago, the Lord gave them the name Valor Abel for a little boy. I’d like to tell you what it means.


Valor: great courage, bravery, or determination, especially in the face of danger or during battle.


Abel: the biblical usage is a vapor, a breath… a whisper. It is often used to as a gentle breeze or as the breath of the mouth.


The Lord going before Valor as He called him into being, and giving Morgan and Caleb this very specific and powerful name, has left us shaken and in awe.


Morgan fought courageously bringing Valor into this world, and Valor was courageous and mighty from the moment he entered the world, and as a whisper, entered into the arms of the one who loves him infinitely more than we could ever imagine. Morgan suffered life threatening complications, and had she not been in the hospital with her sweet Valor, their family may have been facing something that much more tragic. We truly see and stand in awe of God’s goodness and faithfulness, even amongst the grief and heartbreak.


Valor’s precious life, and Morgan and Caleb’s absolute trust in God’s sovereignty and goodness despite walking through one of the deepest places of pain parents could ever walk through, has been profoundly impactful on everyone around them, including their doctors and nurses.


Morgan, Caleb and their precious little ones need our love and support as they walk in this place of grief. As I’m sure you can imagine, no one anticipates this kind of loss and they were not prepared for the decisions and plans they would need to make concerning memorializing Valor. Many of you have asked how you can give, love or serve their hearts during this time and we would really love to ease the burden of their financial needs (hospital bills, time off of work, counseling, and other practical needs) and especially how they’ll pay for Valor’s memorial service and all that will come with it. We’d also really like to ensure that Caleb is able to take a needed and appropriate amount of time to be with his family, as he is their sole provider. He has only been at his job for a short period of time and, from my understanding, has not accrued leave.


If you feel led to contribute in any way to these needs, I know they will be abundantly grateful. Funds will be used towards Valor’s memorial service, practical needs for their family, and the ability for Caleb to have time with his family. Give Send Go does not take a portion of the proceeds, so all donations will go directly to the Marshall family.


If you feel led to commit to praying for them throughout the coming days, weeks and months, that is equally as important and impactful and they will be abundantly grateful for that, too.


Because privacy during this time is extremely important for Morgan and Caleb, we would ask that you please not share this fundraiser on social media platforms, but instead share personally amongst friends, family, and church groups who have been praying via text or email. This is exceedingly important to them, and we want to make sure to honor that.


I cannot possibly put into words how grateful we are for all of those who stormed heaven on their behalves with us throughout this past weekend. You were integral to the atmosphere of peace that wrapped around Morgan, Caleb, their babies and our families. We cannot thank you enough.


If you have questions, please feel free to contact me, Sunshine Porter, via text at 770-605-2257, or via email at AaronandSunshine@gmail.com.

I will answer anything I can within the boundaries of honoring Morgan and Caleb’s need for privacy during this time. Thank you so much for understanding. We love you each of you dearly.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve