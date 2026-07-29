For Those Who Like To Write

Hello My Friends, I am a very faithful person who believes in God's love for his children. I created this Fundraiser to create a book about YOUR experience of God's love. How has God expressed his love and compassion and hope in YOU? How has he kept you strong and moving along? This fundraiser will help publish our book of short stories on Just that! Well, for me personally, God is My all. I am a 37 year old female with two beautiful children and a wonderful partner. We have come a long way, especially myself from drug addiction to rehab to mental illness and poverty and now I am a very content and happy individual excited to share God's love through writing. I also write poetry, do photography and have a great love for animals and flowers! Hopefully you have some stories to share about yourself detailed or not... well have fun!