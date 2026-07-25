For the Nations Missions Trip

2 weeks ago, I had the privilege of serving as a leader of a group that traveled to Dallas, Texas to partner with an organization called For the Nations that helps refugee families in that area. During the summer, they host an 8 week program in which reading, English, and math are taught to kids ages 5-16, but they also present the gospel to children from all different kinds of backgrounds. When our team was there, we were able to serve over 600 children, and by God's grace were able to lead a student to saving faith in Jesus Christ.





We got to be a part of the 3rd week of their program, but while we were there we learned that there was no missions team lines up to assist during week 7, July 20-24. Thankfully, the Lord has opened the door for myself and several others from my church to return and serve that week.





We know that God is able to do far more abundantly than we ask or think (Ephesians 3:20), and so I am asking for your support, most of all in prayer--that God would be able to move through me and my fellow team members as we serve these refugee children in the Dallas area. If you would like to or feel led to contribute financially, I would be grateful beyond words for your generosity, making it possible for me and the others on the trip to be the hands and feet of Christ from those of all nations.