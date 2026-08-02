For the Love of Fifi

Fifi is out families 7 year old boxer mix who we love SO MUCH ! We rescued her in March of 2022 and she has made our family complete . Fifi is a fighter and has been through so much during her time here on earth . She's been through a successful heartworm procedure where we also found out that she had been shot in the ear with a pellet gun as X-rays showed . She also recently made it through a successful tail amputation in April due to a cancerous growth on her tail . Now Fifi is dealing with a significant amount of pain in her back and has been having muscle spasms in her legs that cause her to cry and shake daily . We have been taking her for weekly acupuncture appointments in hope of relieving some of her pain in addition to having her on an NSAID , muscle relaxer , and gabapentin for nerve pain . Our vet would like to have Fifi get a few x rays to identify where her pain is coming from which would give them better insight on how we can get Fifi the help she needs . It breaks my heart to hear her cry and pant daily from her pain and I just want her to feel better . With limited funds , our family doesn't have the extra money to get these x rays but Fifi desperately needs them . We have a care credit card but it's maxed out as we have used it for caring for her and our cat previously . So I resulted to starting this givesendgo to help cover the costs of Fifi's x rays . Please if you can help our family would be so grateful as we love Fifi dearly and want to get her help .