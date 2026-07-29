For the hope of mine

Hey everyone,

My name is Naufal, and I’m from Tangerang, Indonesia. I am a part of what people nowadays called “sandwich generation” although I’m not trying to complain about it.

I have been unemployed since February 23rd, 2026 due to a layoff. So many things i tried just to make money ; like to be a cleaner in the Local Mosque. Being a porter in some of the Event, a driver and so many more. But recently im being rejected by all of these jobs and dont know where to make money.

At this point, I came to this platform simply to ask for a little help so I can pay this month’s electricity bill and continue to survive temporarily until I can find a new job.

I am only asking for the exact amount required by this website, and nothing more.

Thank you so much for reading and for any support you may give.