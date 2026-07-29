For the hale family

Please help my mother in law, our hearts are heavy and our minds are all over as we are trying to figure everything out. My mother in law heather hale, lost her husband on the 16th and she is having to deal with all of this herself, while taking care of her kids. One of whom has autism and doesn’t fully understand. She has so much to go through after losing her husband and the father of her children. He was her other half , her best friend , and the man whose help and care never needed.





Please help donate what you can. Everything helps, no one understands how hard it can be to deal with death, until it’s you’re own family:( As well as what you can donate , please also pray for this sweet family who’s suffering so much. He was an amazing man who could fix anything and everything, but not her broken heart.😞💔 So please , look into your hearts and find it in you to please help. Thank you



