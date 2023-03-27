For the 21st Century Christian

If Jesus were alive today, He might have a podcast and the disciples their own reality show! A lot has changed over the centuries as far as technology and transportation.

New Christians today are challenged with understanding terminology and concepts that made perfect sense in biblical times but leave us scratching our heads in confusion today. Another challenge is understanding some 'basic' core concepts that older Christians assume everyone knows and understands.





The 21st Century Christian

The 21st Century Christian develops eLearning courses to help bridge the gap between then and now and to clarify concepts that often confound new believers (and some seasoned ones too!).

What is the Trinity? Do you have to go to church? But, I'm a good person. Isn't that enough? Who was Mary Magdalene really? What is the truth behind the Proverbs 31 woman?





21st Century Christian Courses

All these questions are answered in The 21st Century Christian courses. Each course is made up of five lessons. Each lesson is approximately 10-12 minutes long and is accompanied by a handout which includes journaling questions, a synopisis of the lesson and relevant Bible verses.

Here are the collections of courses. Each collection is made up of three courses and each course is made up of 5 lessons. When purchasing a course, people will receive a lesson (and handout) a week. Each course will be sold individually for $39 and as a collection (3 related courses) for $99.





The Christian Primer Collection

What You Need to Know: Five lessons that explain some of the basics of the Christian faith. Christmas, It's All about Christ: What all the prophecies about Him, His birth, life and death mean to the world. Easter and The Week that Changed Everything: It started on Palm Sunday and ended with the resurrection of Christ.

Jesus

His Words: This courses looks closely at what Jesus said as welll as His take on difficult concepts. His Circle: Going beyond his apostles and looking at his inner circle, Mary and Martha and others who played a role in His life His Encounters: In addition to his speeches Jesus interacted and had a profound hon the people he encountered.

The Women

Big and Bold: Profiles of the women from the Bible that have become household names. Bodacious Babes: These Old Testament women aren't as well known but they definitely made an impact! She's the Boss: These are the business women and the women known for their leadership.





Karyn Beach - The Creator

All of these courses are created by Karyn Beach. With a bachelors' in journalism and a career as a learning and development professional, including fifteen years as an instructional designer, this business is a perfect mixture of her talent, experience, and faith. As a trained journalist, she is a writer and knows how to conduct research. As an instructional designer, Karyn has created courses for international retailers, national banks and Fortune 500 companies.

Now she is using that background and experience to create The 21st Century Christian. People can expect courses that are well-researched and well-written and designed for the adult learner.





Funding

The 21st Century Christian is a business with low overhead. It is a home-based business that sells digital products, so no warehousing of products is necessary. What is needed is software and funding for marketing and advertising.





Genially (Course Creation Software): $120

Course Creator Pro (6 months) $880

Email Marketing List: $1,000

Facebook Ads (3 months): $1,500

TikTok Ads: $1,500

Total $5,000





Outlook

The 21st Christian will have these courses ready by Christmas of 2026. There will be additional collections rolling out at the beginning of the year covering: Christian Relationships, Making the Bible Make More Sense, Jesus' Parables and more.

The funding here will allow the company to generate income, most of which is going directly back into the company so there will not be a need for any additional crowdfunding.

Once the courses are underway, The 21st Century Christian will add a monthly newsletter and a weekly podcast to the mix.