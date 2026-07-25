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For Remington and his family’s welfare and safety

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$1,335 USD

Fundraiser created byRemington McCall

Fundraiser funds will be received by Remington McCall

For Remington and his family’s welfare and safety

This fund is for Remington McCall and his family’s welfare,safety and legal issues that may ensue. Recently Remington made a video that went viral.He complained that Walmart was playing a certain type of music, right around 4th of July that was disrespectful to this nation and not of our nation. Slowly adding to the destruction and the culture of our great nation. As you can see, we witness everyday our country feels less and less like the home we always have called The United States. Since then he has received constant threats by foreign radicals. Most recently he went viral again for speaking up and pushing back about the young men in the Nolan Wells situation being accused of taking his life with no evidence and trying to destroy these poor boys lives. In the video that was clearly satire Remington mocked the people making such accusations and sarcastically confirming their delusional ideas. As you can see recently there has been lots of hate towards people that stood up for Austin Metcalf and others that suffered similar ends. People mocked his death and others like Kirk. People literally urinated on Metcalf’s grave. But when you get fed up with this behavior and push back, these low moral people will harass and threaten to take your life and your entire family’s. Remington has now been doxed and fired from his job.Him and his family have had to leave home completely as there are videos of people hunting for him to do violence making constant threats online and on the phone. It is not right for anyone to be treated like this for speaking, in good taste or not so great. Words do not give you the right to attack and take lives. When the right side speak up we are threatened and cancelled. When the left speaks up, there are no consequences. It is totally unjust behavior. Never did we want to make a fund begging. But his family is terrified for their life. I encourage you all to start speaking up against degenerate behavior and let’s help restore our nation back to the beauty it once was.

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