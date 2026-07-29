For Pastor Jerry and Nancy Gunter

Church family and friends... this morning our hearts are heavy. Our beloved Pastor's wife Nancy received devastating news Friday at the doctor's office that our hearts were not ready for. Her cancer has returned in her liver. There are three tumors, possibly 4. She finds out the course of treatment this week. Please, please, please PRAY and PRAY hard. We know the HEALER.





We also know her hearts desire is to be in their own little home. We need help. We need donations. We need anyone that has any business or whatever connections to help. Reach out to friends. If you know of any grants, please let us know.





This has been such a financial burden on them from last years colon cancer and they are still struggling to stay afloat. Shes been cancer free for one year, and now its returned. They have lived in a little room in the back of our church for years so that they could be the Pastor and mentor to all who have needed them. They dont get a paycheck from the church. They live on a small social security check month to month. They have never asked for anything and have given so much. Now its time to show them how much they are loved and appreciated. We want to help them be comfortable through this next cancer scare.





Thanks to some of you, we were able to get shingles! Praise His Holy Name. We now need windows, doors, and siding. Thats just to keep the weather out so it doesnt ruin what we have accomplished so far.





This is their daughter (Amanda) and I am willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they are taken care of and needs are met. They have sacrificed their whole life (49 years ) and have lived without to share the gospel of Jesus to the world. They are mentors, teachers, pastors, friends, and most importantly... a mother, father, grandparents and great grandparents.





Donations can be made on here, or by cashapp to $StillWaterCh under Nancy Gunter. Put HOME in the comments so we know what the donation goes for. You can write it off your taxes. I will be glad to send a tax form to you.

You can send a check to Jerry Gunter at Still Water Church. 600 Stills Road, Greeneville Tn. 37743 and put HOME in the memo line.





If you want to give by credit card, venmo, or any other means, send a message on here and we can provide additional information. If you have any donations of windows, doors, siding, flooring, etc... ANYTHING... we will drive wherever or pick up from anywhere.





Most importantly, call out to Jesus for her healing. He touched and healed her once, HE can do it again! Pray.