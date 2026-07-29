GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

For Pastor Jerry and Nancy Gunter

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Gunter Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jerry Gunter

For Pastor Jerry and Nancy Gunter

Church family and friends... this morning our hearts are heavy. Our beloved Pastor's wife Nancy received devastating news Friday at the doctor's office that our hearts were not ready for. Her cancer has returned in her liver. There are three tumors, possibly 4. She finds out the course of treatment this week. Please, please, please PRAY and PRAY hard. We know the HEALER.


We also know her hearts desire is to be in their own little home. We need help. We need donations. We need anyone that has any business or whatever connections to help. Reach out to friends. If you know of any grants, please let us know.


This has been such a financial burden on them from last years colon cancer and they are still struggling to stay afloat. Shes been cancer free for one year, and now its returned. They have lived in a little room in the back of our church for years so that they could be the Pastor and mentor to all who have needed them. They dont get a paycheck from the church. They live on a small social security check month to month. They have never asked for anything and have given so much. Now its time to show them how much they are loved and appreciated. We want to help them be comfortable through this next cancer scare.


Thanks to some of you, we were able to get shingles! Praise His Holy Name. We now need windows, doors, and siding. Thats just to keep the weather out so it doesnt ruin what we have accomplished so far.


This is their daughter (Amanda) and I am willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they are taken care of and needs are met. They have sacrificed their whole life (49 years ) and have lived without to share the gospel of Jesus to the world. They are mentors, teachers, pastors, friends, and most importantly... a mother, father, grandparents and great grandparents.


Donations can be made on here, or by cashapp to $StillWaterCh under Nancy Gunter. Put HOME in the comments so we know what the donation goes for. You can write it off your taxes. I will be glad to send a tax form to you.

You can send a check to Jerry Gunter at Still Water Church. 600 Stills Road, Greeneville Tn. 37743 and put HOME in the memo line.


If you want to give by credit card, venmo, or any other means, send a message on here and we can provide additional information. If you have any donations of windows, doors, siding, flooring, etc... ANYTHING... we will drive wherever or pick up from anywhere.


Most importantly, call out to Jesus for her healing. He touched and healed her once, HE can do it again! Pray.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve