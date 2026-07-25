For my sweet Scribbles

My doggy’s name is scribbles. She's my lovely little girl. She is half long haired miniature dachshund, half Yorke. Her mama lived to be 18 years of age. Scribbles has been with us for 16 years. She loves treats. Scribbles was born on my bed along with her 2 sisters. So we are very attached. She’s a very sweet girl. Scribbles loves both her mom dad and adopted brother. I hope to have her around many more years. She sleeps above my head at night and hogs my pillow. LOL.





She has bad teeth and her eye keeps getting infected. She's been to the vet 2×. the Vet said her ongoing infection in her eye is from her bad teeth. They gave her antibiotics for 2 weeks- that didn't help her eye. I took her back once again they told me the same thing put her back on antibiotics for 2 weeks. Sadly it didn't clear up her eye. : (. These antibiotics kept making her sick. We did finish them as recommended. so any help with the vet bills and antibiotics. Possible tooth removal. Thanks so much. Many blessings.





We love Scribbles so much !