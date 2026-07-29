For my sickly daughter

Hello everyone friends and family Godly people I’m on here reach out to any one who has a heart to help me and my daughter out she’s a sickly babe an in need of help any thing can help at this moment it’s a long story she was born premature in has health problems that it hard to keep up with the lack of funds to support her yes I do work but what I make is not enough for her anybody willing to help please feel free to thank you