For my school fees if not I would have to drop out

I grew up from a very poor background although my parents have always done their best but now my education is at stake my final year exams would take place by November and I have to pay my school fees debt if not I would not be allowed to write it I always dreamt of getting educated and supporting my parents financially when I’m done with school i don’t want this financial struggle to be barrier please help me with whatever you can please my family and I are really suffering may God bless you and replenish your pocket as you do so