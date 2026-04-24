For my mom and dad 💞

Imagine building a home from the ground up with your own two hands and watching that home fill with water in a matter of minutes, and there isn’t a single thing you can do about it. This isn’t my story -it’s my dad’s. I have watched this man pour his blood, sweat, and tears into building his home by himself- little by little. I have watched this man work all of his life, without ever asking for a handout. I have watched this man take care of his dad when he had cancer. I’ve watched him be a husband, a dad, a grandpa, a friend. I’ve watched him help so many people. But, I’ve never seen the look I saw on his face until I saw him today.





Yesterday, him and my mom lost everything in their home from the “once in a lifetime flood.” The water was to their knees. They will be starting over with nothing and I’ve never felt more helpless and heart broken than I do now. I’m not asking for everything, I’m asking for $1 or $2 if anyone finds it in their heart to do so. I know my parents would find a way to help me so I’m only trying to do the same for them. Please if you know them, they don’t know I’m doing this- I don’t think my dad has ever asked anyone for help in his whole life.





I just want to help ease the financial burden for my parents. I’m not trying to be insensitive to anyone else’s loss and I am very thankful that their lives were spared. I do intend to also donate a portion of whatever is raised to another family that is in need. I also welcome prayers for not just my parents, but everyone in the Avoyelles Parish area who has been affected by this 🥹