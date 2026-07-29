For my kidney transplant with my mom health

Am chizzy from Nigeria am 20 years old I have a kidney problem my dad is late I only have my mum and my siblings my mum is an orange seller we hardly feeds ourselves I can't further my education anymore and my siblings cause things are very hard for my mum and she has stroke please help me am from Nigeria and am the first child in my family am a Christian I believe in words of God as. You help me so shall God never depart from your house hold Amen 🙏 🙏 🙏 😢