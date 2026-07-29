For my Johnny

This is very hard to say, but my handsome, wonderful, smart, funny, generous husband died unexpectedly on May 14, 2026. He got out of his car at work, then sat back down. There was CCTV footage, and my daughter watched him struggle to get back out of the car, and he just couldn't. He was SUCH a strong man, and he just couldn't. My daughter watched the best man we have ever known die. Alone. From a massive heart attack.





His death has put me in a bad place. He made all the money.. I've been disabled since I was 27, and I only get $1000 a month. We live in an apartment that I can't afford on my own, and we want to leave Milwaukee and go back to our home city of Eau Claire. I also need to find some grief counseling for my daughter, who was so close with her daddy. I had to think really hard about the amount I'm asking for. His cremation will be $2000, and $3000 is for our daughter and I to rent a u haul, make the trip across the state, and find a place to live. This is so very hard to do. I've NEVER asked my friends or strangers to help me ever. John was a wonderful provider. But I didn't expect him to die either. I am just so thankful for any help I receive. And if you can't help, I understand. But please read my story about my wonderful husband. Thank you so much for your time.

Ginger and Sophia Muniz