For my Granddaughter ❤️

I have a 5 year old, beautiful granddaughter, Delilah Rose, who's mother has severe mental health issues, and has recently come into my care due to neglect and abuse from her mother..... I am working with CPS and our local resources to find all the help we can get so I can take temporary custody AT LEAST and help this baby heal and live a happy life! I am on a fixed income at the moment, so I am coming to YOU, my friends, sisters and brothers, and beyond to help me raise enough money to help with expenses like school clothes and supplies, gas for appointments, and other necessities until I can get established with resources. Even if all you can do is share this link, I would greatly appreciate it! I hate to even ask for help, but this beautiful young one's happiness and health are my only concern! Have a blessed day!