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For My Father’s Surgery and Recovery

Goal₱200,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created bycaye dollete

Fundraiser funds will be received by caye dollete

For My Father’s Surgery and Recovery

I am currently a 4th-year college student. I am reaching out with a humble heart to ask for help for my father, who is currently confined in the hospital and in need of urgent medical care.


My father has an enlarged heart and is currently battling several serious medical conditions, including gallstones that require surgery, fluid in his lungs and abdomen, and an enlarged liver. He is currently confined in the hospital and needs continuous treatment, medications, laboratory tests, and close monitoring before he can safely undergo the operation.

Although my father is not currently living with us, he has always remained a loving father and a genuinely kind person. He has touched many lives through his kindness and willingness to help others. Seeing him in this condition has been one of the most painful experiences for our family.


As a 4th-year college student, I do not have the financial means to cover the growing medical expenses. Our family has been relying on the kindness of relatives and friends, but the hospital bills continue to increase every day. Between his medications, laboratory tests, hospital stay, and the surgery he urgently needs, the financial burden has become more than we can manage on our own.


With all humility, I am asking for your help. Any amount, no matter how small, will go directly toward my father’s hospital bills, medications, laboratory tests, and surgery. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to our family.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us hope during one of the most difficult times in our lives. May God bless you and your loved ones.


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