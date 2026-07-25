For my family

We’re reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help during a difficult season for our family. We’ve been facing unexpected financial challenges, and it’s become hard to keep up with our daily needs and expenses.

Any donation, big or small, will go directly toward helping our family with essential costs such as food, housing, utilities, and other necessities while we work to get back on our feet.

If you’re not able to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean the world to us. Every share, prayer, and kind word helps more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering helping our family. Your generosity and support give us hope during this challenging time, and we are truly grateful for every act of kindness.



