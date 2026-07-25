For my family and my community

my name is Musa I’m living with my family in gambia 🇬🇲 west Africa and I’m trying so hard to leave for the safety of my 5 younger siblings we lost our parents 3 years ago in a car accident. I struggling to find food, clean water, diapers and medical supplies. As a brother I cannot explain how terrible this experience has been. I desperately beg for your help to care for my 5 Younger siblings we are poor family who would never beg if we had any other options but at this point we are out of all options and my children come before our pride. Please consider helping us!