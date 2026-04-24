For my family and i.

My Name is Aaron, I recently in the last 2 month have had a major spine/neck surgery that has put me out of work for 3 months. Im trying to help support my family. I have one with autsim who is 24/7 care and another with autism. My sister and her boyfriend live with us still for 3 years. We need help bcause despite loossing my mom, grandpa and grandma in 3 years, still fmily found a way to rise above. we are perfect but we love Jesus and we love eachoother. and im soo proud to calll you all my family. God Bless and thank you for all the help





Aaron Hawbold