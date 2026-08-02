For My Family

I’m a widow and I’m back in my own place me and my children I had to stop working for Coach USA at the time to take care of my late husband who passed away in his sleep due to stage four prostate cancer. I applied SSI and social security this May just passed they said it may take up to a year before I know anything can you all please help us we are going through a eviction we need help with money for a U-Haul truck and storage and help getting us a new house. Please and I need help with my jeep it’s minor problems but I don’t have any money can somebody please help us.